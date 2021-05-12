Insights Network Price Up 8.7% Over Last 7 Days (INSTAR)

Insights Network (CURRENCY:INSTAR) traded 11.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 11th. One Insights Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0325 or 0.00000056 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Insights Network has a total market capitalization of $6.40 million and $33,014.00 worth of Insights Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Insights Network has traded up 8.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Insights Network Profile

Insights Network is a coin. Insights Network’s total supply is 285,093,744 coins and its circulating supply is 196,753,508 coins. Insights Network’s official Twitter account is @instartoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Insights Network is www.insights.network . The official message board for Insights Network is medium.com/@InsightsNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Insights Network is an Ethereum-Based data exchange. A unique combination of a blockchain and Secure Multiparty Computation makes it possible to enforce the exchange of data and payment between the provider and the requester of data without third-party involvement. Insights Network allows regular users to sell their data (without disclosing their identity) directly to organizations that need it. INSTAR is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the Insights Network ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Insights Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insights Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insights Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Insights Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

