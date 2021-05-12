Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:INSE traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.10. The company had a trading volume of 671 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,690. Inspired Entertainment has a 1-year low of $1.87 and a 1-year high of $11.57. The firm has a market cap of $188.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.27.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Inspired Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th.

In other Inspired Entertainment news, major shareholder Evan Wainhouse Davis sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.09, for a total transaction of $36,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold a total of 404,419 shares of company stock valued at $3,771,275 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 20.66% of the company’s stock.

Inspired Entertainment, Inc, a business-to-business gaming technology company, supplies virtual sports and server based gaming (SBG) products to regulated lottery, betting, and gaming operators worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Gaming, Virtual Sports, Interactive, and Leisure. The Gaming segment supplies gaming terminals and software to betting offices, casinos, gaming halls, and adult gaming centers; a portfolio of games through its digital terminals under the Centurion and Super Hot Fruits names; and traditional casino games, such as roulette, blackjack, and numbers games.

