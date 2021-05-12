Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) Price Target Raised to C$190.00 at TD Securities

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$185.00 to C$190.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.48% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on IFC. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$200.00 to C$205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$180.00 to C$185.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$179.00 to C$184.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James set a C$180.00 price target on Intact Financial and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Intact Financial from C$192.00 to C$200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Intact Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$185.22.

Get Intact Financial alerts:

IFC stock traded down C$1.92 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$163.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 215,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,746. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$159.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$150.08. The firm has a market capitalization of C$23.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.40. Intact Financial has a 52-week low of C$123.78 and a 52-week high of C$167.81.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported C$3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$2.38 by C$0.80. The company had revenue of C$3.18 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intact Financial will post 10.7799997 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Intact Financial news, Senior Officer Lucie Martel sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$149.75, for a total value of C$89,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$490,880.50.

About Intact Financial

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, such as fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.

Further Reading: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Receive News & Ratings for Intact Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intact Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.