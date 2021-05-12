Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) Price Target Raised to C$190.00 at TD Securities

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$185.00 to C$190.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.48% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other analysts have also weighed in on IFC. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$200.00 to C$205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$180.00 to C$185.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$179.00 to C$184.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James set a C$180.00 price target on Intact Financial and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Intact Financial from C$192.00 to C$200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Intact Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$185.22.
IFC stock traded down C$1.92 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$163.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 215,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,746. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$159.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$150.08. The firm has a market capitalization of C$23.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.40. Intact Financial has a 52-week low of C$123.78 and a 52-week high of C$167.81.
In other Intact Financial news, Senior Officer Lucie Martel sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$149.75, for a total value of C$89,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$490,880.50.
About Intact Financial
Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, such as fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.
