Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) PT Raised to C$205.00 at National Bankshares

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at National Bankshares from C$200.00 to C$205.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 24.21% from the company’s previous close.
IFC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$183.00 to C$190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$192.00 to C$200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$177.00 to C$178.00 in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$179.00 to C$184.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$180.00 to C$185.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Intact Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$184.67.
Intact Financial stock opened at C$165.04 on Monday. Intact Financial has a 52-week low of C$123.78 and a 52-week high of C$167.81. The firm has a market capitalization of C$23.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$159.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$150.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.40.
In related news, Senior Officer Lucie Martel sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$149.75, for a total transaction of C$89,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,278 shares in the company, valued at C$490,880.50.
About Intact Financial
Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, such as fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.
