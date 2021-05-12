Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) PT Raised to C$205.00 at National Bankshares

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at National Bankshares from C$200.00 to C$205.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 24.21% from the company’s previous close.

IFC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$183.00 to C$190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$192.00 to C$200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$177.00 to C$178.00 in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$179.00 to C$184.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$180.00 to C$185.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Intact Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$184.67.

Intact Financial stock opened at C$165.04 on Monday. Intact Financial has a 52-week low of C$123.78 and a 52-week high of C$167.81. The firm has a market capitalization of C$23.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$159.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$150.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.40.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported C$3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$2.38 by C$0.80. The business had revenue of C$3.18 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intact Financial will post 10.7799997 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Lucie Martel sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$149.75, for a total transaction of C$89,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,278 shares in the company, valued at C$490,880.50.

About Intact Financial

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, such as fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.

