Inter Parfums, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NASDAQ:IPAR)

Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.

Inter Parfums has decreased its dividend by 54.2% over the last three years.

Shares of IPAR traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.16. The company had a trading volume of 1,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,920. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $72.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.56 and a beta of 0.95. Inter Parfums has a 52 week low of $36.46 and a 52 week high of $77.84. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.24. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 5.12%. The firm had revenue of $198.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Inter Parfums’s revenue was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Inter Parfums will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Inter Parfums from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. BWS Financial boosted their price target on shares of Inter Parfums from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inter Parfums from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Inter Parfums from $56.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.67.

In related news, CFO Philippe Santi sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.82, for a total transaction of $177,168.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,168. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 44.70% of the company’s stock.

About Inter Parfums

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade New York, Lanvin, Montblanc, Paul Smith, Repetto, Rochas, S.T.

