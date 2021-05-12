Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.650-1.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.610. The company issued revenue guidance of $700 million-$700 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $711.10 million.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Inter Parfums from $56.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Inter Parfums from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. BWS Financial increased their price objective on shares of Inter Parfums from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Inter Parfums from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Inter Parfums currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $68.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:IPAR traded down $1.77 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $70.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,920. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.56 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 4.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $72.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.62. Inter Parfums has a fifty-two week low of $36.46 and a fifty-two week high of $77.84.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $198.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.65 million. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 5.12% and a net margin of 5.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Inter Parfums will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.63%.

In other Inter Parfums news, CFO Philippe Santi sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.82, for a total transaction of $177,168.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,168. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 44.70% of the company’s stock.

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade New York, Lanvin, Montblanc, Paul Smith, Repetto, Rochas, S.T.

