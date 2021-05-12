Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Holdings Boosted by Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC

Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 2.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 118,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,779 shares during the period. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $13,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,215,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Rosenbaum Jay D. boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.1% in the first quarter. Rosenbaum Jay D. now owns 9,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,059,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 24.9% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 68.0% during the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 87.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ICE shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Intercontinental Exchange has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.50.

ICE traded down $0.20 on Wednesday, hitting $112.87. 38,823 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,347,844. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $116.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.52 billion, a PE ratio of 31.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.01 and a 52 week high of $121.96.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 26.19%. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.02%.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 10,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.67, for a total value of $1,221,334.79. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 175,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,549,173.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider David S. Goone sold 9,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.67, for a total transaction of $1,012,400.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 208,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,290,676.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,808 shares of company stock worth $6,091,484 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

