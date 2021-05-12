Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) Shares Up 6.1% Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE)’s stock price traded up 6.1% on Monday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $14.79 and last traded at $14.79. 1,712 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 369,470 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.94.

The textile maker reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.13. Interface had a positive return on equity of 27.11% and a negative net margin of 6.44%. The business had revenue of $253.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. Interface’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.52%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Interface from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet raised Interface from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Interface by 1.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 134,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Interface by 0.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 443,524 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,535,000 after buying an additional 2,547 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Interface by 1.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 219,921 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,745,000 after buying an additional 2,765 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Interface in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Front Street Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Interface by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 179,892 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the period. 86.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.84. The company has a market capitalization of $805.15 million, a P/E ratio of -10.64 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

About Interface (NASDAQ:TILE)

Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR band names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; rubber flooring under the norament and noraplan brand names; and luxury vinyl tile products.

