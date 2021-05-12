International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 83.0% on a year-over-year basis. International Flavors & Fragrances updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.

NYSE IFF traded down $4.03 on Tuesday, reaching $138.68. 2,588,555 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,468,413. The firm has a market cap of $34.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.52, a P/E/G ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $141.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.17. International Flavors & Fragrances has a fifty-two week low of $99.54 and a fifty-two week high of $147.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.82.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.92%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on IFF. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $122.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.40.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

