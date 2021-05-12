International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.25 billion-$11.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.11 billion.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $139.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. BNP Paribas raised International Flavors & Fragrances from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Exane BNP Paribas raised International Flavors & Fragrances from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. International Flavors & Fragrances currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $144.40.

Shares of NYSE:IFF traded down $4.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $138.68. The stock had a trading volume of 2,588,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,468,413. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $141.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.01. The stock has a market cap of $34.51 billion, a PE ratio of 41.52, a PEG ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.97. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 1-year low of $99.54 and a 1-year high of $147.04.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.09. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 7.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 83.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is presently 49.92%.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

