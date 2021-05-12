International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “International Money Express Inc. offer wire transfer and other processing services to customers through network of sending and paying agents located primarily in the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico as well as throughout Latin America. International Money Express Inc., formerly known as FinTech Acquisition Corp. II, is headquartered in Miami, Florida. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on IMXI. TheStreet lowered International Money Express from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. BTIG Research restated a buy rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of International Money Express in a research note on Sunday, April 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.67.

NASDAQ IMXI opened at $14.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $549.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45 and a beta of 0.44. International Money Express has a 12 month low of $8.50 and a 12 month high of $18.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $99.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.00 million. International Money Express had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 52.83%. Sell-side analysts forecast that International Money Express will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of International Money Express by 81.8% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Money Express in the 1st quarter worth $70,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of International Money Express in the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Money Express by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 5,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Money Express in the 4th quarter valued at about $117,000. 65.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About International Money Express

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Africa, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.

