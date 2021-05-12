International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) Receives $26.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.20.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on INSW shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Seaways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of International Seaways in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on International Seaways from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded International Seaways from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

NYSE INSW traded down $0.67 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.60. The stock had a trading volume of 211,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,380. The company has a market capitalization of $550.51 million, a PE ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.14. International Seaways has a 12 month low of $12.44 and a 12 month high of $24.00.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The transportation company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.06. International Seaways had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 26.02%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that International Seaways will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.34%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INSW. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in International Seaways in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Seaways in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Seaways in the fourth quarter valued at about $101,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Seaways in the fourth quarter valued at about $166,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of International Seaways by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,251 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

About International Seaways

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the International Flag trade. It operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of March 12, 2021, the company owned and operated a fleet of 36 vessels, including 11 very large crude carriers, 2 Suezmaxes, 4 Aframaxes/LR2s, 13 Panamaxes/LR1s, and 4 medium range tankers, as well as had ownership interests in two floating storage and offloading service vessels.

