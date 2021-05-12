InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF) Downgraded to Hold at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Desjardins boosted their price objective on InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS IIPZF opened at $13.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 0.24. InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $9.21 and a 1 year high of $13.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.77.

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

