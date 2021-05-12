Intertek Group (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Intertek Group (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Intertek Group plc provides assurance, testing, inspection and certification solutions. It serves laboratories and offices. Intertek Group plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

IKTSY has been the subject of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Intertek Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. UBS Group raised Intertek Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.00.

Shares of IKTSY stock traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $85.73. 286 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,277. Intertek Group has a 52 week low of $53.88 and a 52 week high of $87.50. The stock has a market cap of $13.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.63 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $83.37 and its 200-day moving average is $79.77.

Intertek Group plc provides quality assurance solutions to various industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

