Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) Cut to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on INTZ. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Intrusion from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley cut Intrusion from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $13.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Intrusion stock opened at $9.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.09 million, a P/E ratio of -58.47 and a beta of 1.25. Intrusion has a 1 year low of $3.59 and a 1 year high of $29.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.02 and a 200-day moving average of $19.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.10). Intrusion had a negative return on equity of 179.98% and a negative net margin of 30.12%. Research analysts anticipate that Intrusion will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Intrusion news, major shareholder Michael L. Paxton sold 4,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total value of $108,855.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,565,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,562,684.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Michael L. Paxton sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.49, for a total value of $331,125.00. Insiders have sold a total of 46,500 shares of company stock worth $1,223,305 in the last quarter. 27.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Intrusion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $334,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Intrusion during the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. Redmond Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intrusion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,582,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intrusion by 74.8% during the 1st quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intrusion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,066,000.

Intrusion Company Profile

Intrusion Inc develops, markets, and supports entity identification, data mining, cybercrime, and advanced persistent threat detection products in the United States. It offers INTRUSION Shield, a network detection and response security-as-a-service solution to identify and stop Zero-Day attacks and ransomware.

