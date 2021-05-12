Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0485 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th.

Shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II stock opened at $12.28 on Wednesday. Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II has a fifty-two week low of $9.94 and a fifty-two week high of $12.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.25.

About Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

