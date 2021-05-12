Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0485 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th.
Shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II stock opened at $12.28 on Wednesday. Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II has a fifty-two week low of $9.94 and a fifty-two week high of $12.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.25.
About Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II
Featured Story: What is a Market Correction?
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.