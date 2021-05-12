Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF) Shares Sold by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc reduced its stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 733 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF were worth $729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PGF. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 1,515.6% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,899,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,781,828 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 3,834.8% in the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,341,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,599,000 after buying an additional 1,307,564 shares during the period. ARS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $19,639,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 10,472.8% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 274,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,184,000 after buying an additional 271,979 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,025,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,694,000 after buying an additional 255,421 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA PGF opened at $18.83 on Wednesday. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF has a one year low of $17.37 and a one year high of $19.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.89.

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

