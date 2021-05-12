Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stock Holdings Raised by Retirement Group LLC

Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up 2.4% of Retirement Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Retirement Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $5,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 3,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 5,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 8,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,748,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,273,000. Finally, Kwmg LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 36,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,589,000 after acquiring an additional 2,805 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ traded down $7.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $318.20. The stock had a trading volume of 3,690,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,388,367. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $331.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $318.57. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $215.99 and a fifty-two week high of $342.80.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

