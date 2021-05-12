Invesco Senior Income Trust (VVR) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02 on May 28th

Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of 0.021 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th.

Invesco Senior Income Trust stock opened at $4.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.05. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.22 and a fifty-two week high of $4.28.

About Invesco Senior Income Trust

Invesco Senior Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. It is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Australia Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

