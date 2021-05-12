Invesco Senior Income Trust (VVR) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02 on May 28th

Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of 0.021 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th.
Invesco Senior Income Trust stock opened at $4.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.05. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.22 and a fifty-two week high of $4.28.
