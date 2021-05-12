Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) Shares Sold by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF were worth $706,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RYT. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Motco acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 189.7% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 480.0% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 159.5% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA RYT opened at $269.78 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $173.37 and a 52-week high of $287.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $276.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $256.44.

