Investcorp Credit Management BDC (NASDAQ:ICMB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Investcorp Credit Management BDC (NASDAQ:ICMB) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Investcorp Credit Management BDC had a positive return on equity of 11.40% and a negative net margin of 63.72%.

Investcorp Credit Management BDC stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.84. The company had a trading volume of 47,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,752. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.67 and a 200 day moving average of $4.95. The firm has a market cap of $81.26 million, a PE ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 2.64. Investcorp Credit Management BDC has a one year low of $2.87 and a one year high of $6.30.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

