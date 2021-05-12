Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for ProPhase Labs (PRPH)

ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ: PRPH) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/6/2021 – ProPhase Labs was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “ProPhase Labs, Inc., formerly known as The Quigley Corporation, is a manufacturer, marketer and distributor of a diversified range of homeopathic and health products that are offered to the general public. The Company’s mission is to develop and market natural health care pharmaceuticals and nutriceuticals that offer pioneering new options to improve patient treatment results. Its consumer health products, marketed through ProPhase Labs and certain subsidiaries, include the original COLD-EEZE®, a zinc gluconate glycine product. COLD-EEZE® family of lozenges and sugar free tablets reduce the severity and duration of the common cold. Its customers include wholesalers and distributors, as well as independent and chain food, drug and mass merchandise stores and pharmacies. ProPhase Labs is also engaged in the research and development of potential natural base health products along with supplements and cosmeceuticals for human and veterinary use. The Company is headquartered in Doylestown, Pennsylvania. “

5/4/2021 – ProPhase Labs was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $6.00 price target on the stock.

4/28/2021 – ProPhase Labs was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $6.50 price target on the stock.

4/24/2021 – ProPhase Labs was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/22/2021 – ProPhase Labs was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $5.25 price target on the stock.

4/16/2021 – ProPhase Labs was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/16/2021 – ProPhase Labs was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating.

4/14/2021 – ProPhase Labs was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $6.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of PRPH traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.56. The stock had a trading volume of 25,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,028. The company has a current ratio of 8.35, a quick ratio of 7.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. ProPhase Labs, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.20 and a 52-week high of $16.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.74 and its 200 day moving average is $8.71.

ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.21). ProPhase Labs had a negative net margin of 12.92% and a negative return on equity of 15.95%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in ProPhase Labs by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 275,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after buying an additional 55,500 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of ProPhase Labs in the first quarter valued at about $880,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProPhase Labs by 8,645.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 61,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 60,516 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProPhase Labs in the first quarter valued at about $439,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of ProPhase Labs by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 46,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 5,870 shares during the period. 3.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ProPhase Labs, Inc engages in the research, development, manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of over-the-counter (OTC) consumer healthcare products and dietary supplements in the United States. It offers a range of OTC dietary supplements, including Legendz XL for sexual health; Triple Edge XL, an energy booster and testosterone support product; and Super ProstaFlow+ a supplement to support prostate and urinary health under the TK Supplements brand.

