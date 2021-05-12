Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Investors Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Investors Savings Bank, which provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company generates deposits and originates loans. The company operates from its corporate headquarters in Short Hills, New Jersey, and fifty-three branch offices located in Essex, Hunterdon, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, Somerset, Union and Warren Counties, New Jersey. The Bank is engaged in the business of attracting deposits from the public through its branch network and borrowing funds in the wholesale markets to originate loans and to invest in securities. It originates mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate and consumer loans, the majority of which are home equity loans and home equity lines of credit. “

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ISBC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Investors Bancorp in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.50 price target on shares of Investors Bancorp in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Investors Bancorp from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.90.

Shares of ISBC stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $14.75. The company had a trading volume of 2,115,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,660,677. Investors Bancorp has a 12-month low of $6.74 and a 12-month high of $15.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.77 and a 200-day moving average of $12.11.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. Investors Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 18.26%. The company had revenue of $200.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Investors Bancorp will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Investors Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Investors Bancorp during the first quarter worth $44,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Investors Bancorp by 71.1% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,519 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Investors Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Investors Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.45% of the company’s stock.

Investors Bancorp Company Profile

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and money market accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans; one-to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate; and consumer and other loans primarily consisting of home equity loans, and home equity lines of credit, as well as various insurance products comprising life insurance, fixed annuities, and indexed annuities.

