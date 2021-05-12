Investors Buy High Volume of Paychex Call Options (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors acquired 5,750 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,178% compared to the typical daily volume of 450 call options.

In other Paychex news, Director Joseph M. Velli sold 3,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.93, for a total value of $363,778.29. Following the transaction, the director now owns 52,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,100,359.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Martin Mucci sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.09, for a total transaction of $4,554,500.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 228,885 shares of company stock worth $22,208,110. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PAYX. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Paychex by 857.1% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 268 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Paychex during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on PAYX. Argus upped their target price on shares of Paychex from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Paychex from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Paychex from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Paychex from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Paychex from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Paychex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $99.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $98.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.80, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. Paychex has a 1 year low of $60.00 and a 1 year high of $102.61.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 5th. The business services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 26.66%. Paychex’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Paychex will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. This is a boost from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.67%.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

