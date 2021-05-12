Investors Purchase Large Volume of Bloom Energy Put Options (NYSE:BE)

Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders bought 17,053 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,360% compared to the average volume of 1,168 put options.

Shares of NYSE BE opened at $20.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.89 and a beta of 3.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.91. Bloom Energy has a 52 week low of $7.25 and a 52 week high of $44.95.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bloom Energy will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Gregory D. Cameron sold 62,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total value of $1,761,029.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,759,418.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Susan Seilheimer Brennan sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.31, for a total transaction of $60,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 223,226 shares in the company, valued at $6,765,980.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 113,726 shares of company stock worth $3,090,879 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BE. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. HN Saltoro Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 114.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. 49.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Johnson Rice raised shares of Bloom Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Bloom Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.56.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States, Japan, China, India, and the Republic of Korea. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas, biogas, or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

