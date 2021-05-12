Invinity Energy Systems (LON:IES) Upgraded by Canaccord Genuity to Buy

Invinity Energy Systems (LON:IES) was upgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. The firm presently has a GBX 260 ($3.40) price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price indicates a potential upside of 70.05% from the company’s current price.

Shares of IES stock opened at GBX 152.90 ($2.00) on Tuesday. Invinity Energy Systems has a 52-week low of GBX 36 ($0.47) and a 52-week high of GBX 245 ($3.20). The stock has a market cap of £132.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 136.27 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 165.90.

In related news, insider Jonathan Anthony Frank Marren sold 26,042 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 206 ($2.69), for a total transaction of £53,646.52 ($70,089.52).

Invinity Energy Systems plc manufactures and sells vanadium flow batteries for energy storage applications of businesses, industries, and electricity networks. The company offers off grid energy and grid services. Invinity Energy Systems plc is based in Saint Helier, Jersey.

