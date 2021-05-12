INVO Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVO) Major Shareholder Awm Investment Company, Inc. Buys 15,000 Shares of Stock

INVO Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVO) major shareholder Awm Investment Company, Inc. bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.08 per share, for a total transaction of $61,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Awm Investment Company, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 6th, Awm Investment Company, Inc. bought 1,000 shares of INVO Bioscience stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.85 per share, for a total transaction of $3,850.00.

On Tuesday, May 4th, Awm Investment Company, Inc. bought 2,922 shares of INVO Bioscience stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.85 per share, for a total transaction of $11,249.70.

On Tuesday, April 27th, Awm Investment Company, Inc. acquired 3,800 shares of INVO Bioscience stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.44 per share, for a total transaction of $16,872.00.

On Monday, April 19th, Awm Investment Company, Inc. bought 5,801 shares of INVO Bioscience stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.64 per share, with a total value of $21,115.64.

On Friday, April 16th, Awm Investment Company, Inc. bought 9,001 shares of INVO Bioscience stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.83 per share, with a total value of $34,473.83.

On Wednesday, April 14th, Awm Investment Company, Inc. bought 17,152 shares of INVO Bioscience stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.95 per share, with a total value of $67,750.40.

On Monday, April 12th, Awm Investment Company, Inc. bought 13,146 shares of INVO Bioscience stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $52,584.00.

NASDAQ:INVO opened at $3.71 on Wednesday. INVO Bioscience, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.75 and a 1 year high of $12.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.90 and a beta of -1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.59.

INVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:INVO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.38). Sell-side analysts anticipate that INVO Bioscience, Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of INVO Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 3rd.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in INVO Bioscience stock. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of INVO Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVO) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 10,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. US Bancorp DE owned 0.21% of INVO Bioscience as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

INVO Bioscience Company Profile

INVO Bioscience, Inc, a medical device company, provides assisted reproductive technology solutions worldwide. It offers INVOcell, a patented intravaginal culture system used for the natural in vivo incubation of eggs and sperm during fertilization and early embryo development. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Sarasota, Massachusetts.

