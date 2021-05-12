iPath US Treasury 5-year Bear ETN (NASDAQ:DFVS) Shares Down 2.2%

iPath US Treasury 5-year Bear ETN (NASDAQ:DFVS)’s stock price dropped 2.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $15.50 and last traded at $15.72. Approximately 860 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 1,210 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.07.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.90.

