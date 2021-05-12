IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) Announces Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14), MarketWatch Earnings reports. IRIDEX had a negative net margin of 21.54% and a negative return on equity of 38.60%. IRIDEX updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.

Shares of IRIX stock traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $7.85. The company had a trading volume of 2,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,221. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.72. IRIDEX has a one year low of $1.46 and a one year high of $9.71. The firm has a market cap of $122.66 million, a PE ratio of -14.05 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.77.

IRIX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IRIDEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of IRIDEX from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. It offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser photocoagulation systems, which are used for the treatment of diabetic macular edema and other retinal diseases; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser photocoagulation systems that are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.

