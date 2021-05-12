IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) PT Raised to $11.00

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Roth Capital from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Roth Capital’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 42.30% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded IRIDEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th.

Shares of IRIX traded up $0.49 on Wednesday, reaching $7.73. 1,670 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 326,221. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.72. IRIDEX has a 12 month low of $1.46 and a 12 month high of $9.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.79 million, a P/E ratio of -14.05 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.14). IRIDEX had a negative net margin of 21.54% and a negative return on equity of 38.60%. Equities research analysts predict that IRIDEX will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRIX. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in IRIDEX during the 1st quarter worth $89,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of IRIDEX by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 500,817 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 59,407 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of IRIDEX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $742,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in IRIDEX by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 666,419 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 146,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in IRIDEX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.61% of the company’s stock.

IRIDEX Company Profile

IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. It offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser photocoagulation systems, which are used for the treatment of diabetic macular edema and other retinal diseases; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser photocoagulation systems that are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.

