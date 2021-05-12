iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) PT Lowered to $130.00 at Northland Securities

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) had its price target reduced by Northland Securities from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Northland Securities currently has a market perform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on IRBT. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of iRobot from $95.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded iRobot from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $166.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut iRobot from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of iRobot from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $107.75.

Get iRobot alerts:

Shares of IRBT opened at $95.34 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.48. iRobot has a 12-month low of $61.04 and a 12-month high of $197.40.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.32. iRobot had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The company had revenue of $303.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.32) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that iRobot will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Glen Daniel Weinstein sold 1,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $171,625.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,154,125. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Russell J. Campanello sold 10,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.80, for a total transaction of $1,312,240.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,748,759.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,539 shares of company stock worth $1,541,466. 2.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRBT. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iRobot during the first quarter worth about $37,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in iRobot by 82.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. boosted its position in iRobot by 5,146.2% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of iRobot by 211.6% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iRobot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 99.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About iRobot

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Root robots to help children learn how to code. The company sells its products through distributor and retail sales channels, as well as through online stores and resellers.

See Also: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for iRobot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRobot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.