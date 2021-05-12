Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 23.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 695 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. PYA Waltman Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 329.7% in the 4th quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

VTI stock opened at $214.44 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $213.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $198.92. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $138.37 and a 12-month high of $219.65.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

