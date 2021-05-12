Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Has $252,000 Stock Holdings in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lowered its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) by 27.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PEAK. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. 93.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Healthpeak Properties stock opened at $32.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $17.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.79. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.56 and a 1 year high of $34.58.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $446.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.89 million. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.18%.

Several analysts have recently commented on PEAK shares. Bank of America raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $34.00 to $35.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Capital One Financial upgraded Healthpeak Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.05.

In other news, Director Christine Garvey sold 4,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total transaction of $159,737.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,734.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

