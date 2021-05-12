Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Purchases Shares of 2,352 iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 2,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IJT. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 100.7% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors increased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF stock opened at $126.95 on Wednesday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $68.48 and a twelve month high of $134.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $129.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.27.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Recommended Story: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.