iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) Shares Bought by Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG

Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) by 29.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,844 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,108 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Japan ETF makes up 0.7% of Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $1,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kalos Management Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 7,671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 15,112 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

EWJ traded down $1.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.96. 864,072 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,749,756. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 52-week low of $50.83 and a 52-week high of $72.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.38.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

