iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) Shares Bought by Executive Wealth Management LLC

Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SOXX. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 70 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Proequities Inc. grew its stake in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 51.7% in the 4th quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 91 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000.

SOXX stock opened at $404.04 on Wednesday. iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF has a one year low of $224.11 and a one year high of $449.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $429.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $402.03.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

