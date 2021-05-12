iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) is Gratus Capital LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Gratus Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 16.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 15,205 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises 3.2% of Gratus Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $26,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,585,000. IMS Capital Management increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 24,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,850,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 50.7% during the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. City Holding Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 27,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,560,000 after buying an additional 4,837 shares during the period. Finally, FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 1,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period.

Shares of IWF traded down $5.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $245.14. 134,433 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,402,246. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $169.17 and a 1 year high of $263.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $253.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $241.30.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

