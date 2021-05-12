iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Acquired by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 123.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,530 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DVY. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. First Command Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth $31,000.

Shares of NASDAQ DVY opened at $121.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $116.85 and a 200 day moving average of $104.42. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $72.40 and a one year high of $124.34.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

