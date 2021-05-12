iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB) Shares Sold by Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB) by 13.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 340 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 143.9% in the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 468,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,566,000 after purchasing an additional 276,682 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 97.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 194,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,065,000 after purchasing an additional 96,173 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $9,276,000. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 1,613.2% during the first quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 71,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,670,000 after buying an additional 66,982 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 260,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,142,000 after acquiring an additional 43,110 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SUB opened at $107.70 on Wednesday. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $106.72 and a one year high of $108.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $107.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.91.

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

