iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Purchased by Private Wealth Group LLC

Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 36.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,346 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,510 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF comprises 1.7% of Private Wealth Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $2,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IJH. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 98,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,380,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 345.2% during the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 16,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,707,000 after purchasing an additional 12,506 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 34,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,015,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 4,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH traded down $3.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $267.43. The company had a trading volume of 68,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,372,406. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $267.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $241.74. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1-year low of $148.98 and a 1-year high of $277.63.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

