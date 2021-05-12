iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is TFC Financial Management’s Largest Position

TFC Financial Management increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 210,810 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,918 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up about 33.1% of TFC Financial Management’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. TFC Financial Management’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $83,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,540,076,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,965,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,134,981,000 after buying an additional 3,361,013 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,579,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,595,870,000 after buying an additional 1,309,395 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 184.5% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,965,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,672,000 after buying an additional 1,274,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,735,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,528,390,000 after buying an additional 1,050,888 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $3.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $412.19. 190,476 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,495,612. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $275.00 and a 12 month high of $424.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $411.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $383.10.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

