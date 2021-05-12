iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) Shares Sold by B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management lowered its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) by 13.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 308 shares during the period. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 88.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,239,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,436,000 after acquiring an additional 583,399 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 90.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 575,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,518,000 after purchasing an additional 272,774 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 70.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 407,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,572,000 after purchasing an additional 168,149 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,885,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 94.2% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 156,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,821,000 after buying an additional 75,894 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:ITA opened at $105.36 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.02. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1 year low of $145.00 and a 1 year high of $206.56.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

