ITM Power (LON:ITM) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $466.63

ITM Power Plc (LON:ITM) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 466.63 ($6.10) and traded as low as GBX 360.40 ($4.71). ITM Power shares last traded at GBX 362.60 ($4.74), with a volume of 4,609,258 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts recently commented on ITM shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of ITM Power in a report on Friday, April 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a GBX 600 ($7.84) price target on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of ITM Power in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ITM Power in a research note on Monday, March 22nd.

The company has a market cap of £1.83 billion and a PE ratio of -52.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 462.85 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 467.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.17.

In other news, insider Andy Allen acquired 252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 477 ($6.23) per share, for a total transaction of £1,202.04 ($1,570.47).

ITM Power Company Profile (LON:ITM)

ITM Power Plc designs, manufactures, and sells hydrogen energy systems for energy storage, transportation, and industrial sectors in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, the Netherlands, and the United States. It offers HGas for power-to-gas, clean fuel, and industrial hydrogen applications. The company is also involved in the research and development of scientific and engineering projects; development and manufacture of prototype products; and sale of electrolysis equipment and hydrogen storage solutions.

