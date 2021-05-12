Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:IVH) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:IVH) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of NYSE IVH traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.95. 2,129 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,012. Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $10.17 and a 12-month high of $14.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.14.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:IVH) by 26.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 216,971 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,441 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund were worth $2,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Ivy Investment Management Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in high-yield corporate bonds of various maturities, secured loans, and other corporate fixed-income instruments, which are rated below investment grade (below Baa3 by Moody's or below BBB- by either S&P or Fitch).

