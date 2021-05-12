J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) Given New $150.00 Price Target at Wedbush

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Wedbush from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Wedbush’s target price points to a potential upside of 22.12% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on JCOM. Barclays boosted their target price on J2 Global from $130.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. JMP Securities increased their target price on J2 Global from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of J2 Global in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $139.00 target price (up from $122.00) on shares of J2 Global in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on J2 Global from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. J2 Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.92.

Get J2 Global alerts:

JCOM opened at $122.83 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $121.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 27.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.00. J2 Global has a 52 week low of $53.24 and a 52 week high of $135.24.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.61. J2 Global had a return on equity of 26.87% and a net margin of 15.12%. The company had revenue of $398.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that J2 Global will post 7.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of J2 Global during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in J2 Global in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in J2 Global in the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. Capital Square LLC acquired a new stake in J2 Global in the 1st quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in J2 Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $227,000.

About J2 Global

J2 Global, Inc provides internet services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fax and Martech; Voice, Backup, Security, and Consumer Privacy and Protection; and Digital Media. The company offers cloud services, which include cloud fax services under the eFax, sFax, SRFax, MyFax, and eFax Corporate brands; endpoint and email security, and threat intelligence services for real-time malware analysis under the VIPRE brand; Inspired eLearning, a SaaS platform for cybersecurity awareness and compliance training; virtual private network services under the IPVanish and Encrypt.me names; online file backup, synchronization, and sharing services under the SugarSync name; and online backup and sync storage services under the LiveDrive name.

See Also: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for J2 Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J2 Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.