Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Hits New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Cowen raised their price target on the stock from $120.00 to $140.00. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Jack in the Box traded as high as $122.55 and last traded at $122.46, with a volume of 172 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $121.37.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Jack in the Box from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Jack in the Box in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $119.00 price target on shares of Jack in the Box in a report on Monday, April 26th. OTR Global raised Jack in the Box to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Jack in the Box from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Jack in the Box has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.73.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Jack in the Box by 23,600.0% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Jack in the Box by 1,018.2% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 369 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Jack in the Box during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Jack in the Box by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 990 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Jack in the Box during the fourth quarter worth about $130,000.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.67.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $338.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.51 million. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 8.79%. Research analysts predict that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.41%.

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of September 27, 2020, it operated and franchised 2,241 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants primarily in the western and southern United States, including one in Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

