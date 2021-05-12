Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.29 EPS

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.29, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 3.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. Jacobs Engineering Group updated its FY 2021 guidance to 6.000-6.300 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $6.00-6.30 EPS.

Shares of J stock opened at $140.14 on Wednesday. Jacobs Engineering Group has a 1-year low of $69.17 and a 1-year high of $145.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $133.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $18.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.90.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.33%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $128.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $164.00 in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp raised their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $124.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Jacobs Engineering Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.38.

In other Jacobs Engineering Group news, SVP Michael R. Tyler sold 4,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.11, for a total transaction of $503,703.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,282,194.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert V. Pragada sold 21,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total value of $2,892,377.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 181,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,558,231.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Jacobs Engineering Group

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

