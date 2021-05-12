Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) Price Target Raised to $164.00 at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) had its price objective upped by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $156.00 to $164.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on J. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $124.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $128.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $135.38.

Shares of J stock opened at $140.14 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $133.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.20. Jacobs Engineering Group has a 52 week low of $69.17 and a 52 week high of $145.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.23 billion, a PE ratio of 37.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.90.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.29. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 3.63%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. Jacobs Engineering Group’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Jacobs Engineering Group will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.33%.

In other news, COO Robert V. Pragada sold 21,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total value of $2,892,377.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 181,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,558,231.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael R. Tyler sold 4,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.11, for a total value of $503,703.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,879 shares in the company, valued at $3,282,194.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Exane Derivatives increased its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 52.5% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 86.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Jacobs Engineering Group

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

