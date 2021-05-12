Jaguar Mining (OTCMKTS:JAGGF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Jaguar Mining (OTCMKTS:JAGGF) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Jaguar Mining had a net margin of 34.77% and a return on equity of 33.82%.

JAGGF opened at $5.74 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.00. The firm has a market cap of $415.64 million, a PE ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 2.48. Jaguar Mining has a twelve month low of $2.00 and a twelve month high of $9.30.

About Jaguar Mining

Jaguar Mining Inc, a junior gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold producing properties in Brazil. Its principal assets include the Turmalina Gold Mine Complex, CaetÃ© Gold Mine Complex, and the PaciÃªncia Gold Mine Complex located in the Iron Quadrangle in the state of Minas Gerais.

