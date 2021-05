Jaguar Mining (OTCMKTS:JAGGF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Jaguar Mining (OTCMKTS:JAGGF) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Jaguar Mining had a net margin of 34.77% and a return on equity of 33.82%.

JAGGF opened at $5.74 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.00. The firm has a market cap of $415.64 million, a PE ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 2.48. Jaguar Mining has a twelve month low of $2.00 and a twelve month high of $9.30.

About Jaguar Mining

Jaguar Mining Inc, a junior gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold producing properties in Brazil. Its principal assets include the Turmalina Gold Mine Complex, Caeté Gold Mine Complex, and the Paciência Gold Mine Complex located in the Iron Quadrangle in the state of Minas Gerais.

