James E. Cline Sells 8,982 Shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Stock

Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Director James E. Cline sold 8,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.85, for a total transaction of $923,798.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,789,703.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

James E. Cline also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 24th, James E. Cline sold 12,588 shares of Trex stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total transaction of $1,159,732.44.

Shares of NYSE TREX traded down $4.78 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $101.32. 16,931 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 733,802. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.87. The company has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.53 and a beta of 1.46. Trex Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.10 and a 12 month high of $111.04.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $245.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.31 million. Trex had a net margin of 20.53% and a return on equity of 35.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Trex Company, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

TREX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Trex in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $109.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Trex from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Trex from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist upgraded shares of Trex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Trex from $20.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Trex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.22.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TREX. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Trex by 32.5% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,420,716 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $496,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328,979 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Trex during the fourth quarter worth $104,656,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Trex by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,071,720 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $257,164,000 after purchasing an additional 756,914 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its position in Trex by 279.4% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 721,613 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,056,000 after acquiring an additional 531,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Trex by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,583,549 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,151,900,000 after acquiring an additional 385,729 shares in the last quarter. 98.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trex Company Profile

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and plastic composite products, and related accessories primarily for residential decking, and railing applications in the United States. It offers Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance protective shells for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening systems; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

